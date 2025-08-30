Scholarship alert: Apply for Central Sector Scholarship Scheme 2025-26 via NSP before October 31

The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education has invited online applications for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students (CSSS) for the academic year 2025-26. The scheme aims to support meritorious students from economically weaker families, helping them pursue higher education without financial barriers.

Fresh and renewal applications

According to the official notification, applications are open for both fresh candidates for 2025-26 and renewals from earlier batches. Renewal categories include the 1st renewal for 2024, 2nd renewal for 2023, 3rd renewal for 2022, and 4th renewal for 2021. All submissions must be made only through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).

The last date for applying is October 31, 2025. Students must ensure their applications are verified by their respective institutions within the deadline. In some cases, applicants may also be required to present original documents for verification. Any unverified application will be treated as invalid, reported Telegraph.

Verification process

The Ministry has directed institutional Nodal Officers to complete the verification process on time through their institutional login on the portal. This includes checking details, raising defects where needed, or rejecting applications if necessary.

The Central Sector Scholarship Scheme remains a key government initiative to ease financial strain on deserving students and ensure equal access to higher education.