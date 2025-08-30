Nurturing India's next-gen motorsport engineers in Spain

The United Motorsports Academy (UMA), in collaboration with RGB Racing Team, has launched its flagship UMA Bootcamp 2025, a transformative initiative to nurture India’s next generation of motorsport engineers.

From hundreds of applicants, 30 talented individuals have been selected to participate in an intensive 18-day training program in Spain, immersing them in global-standard motorsport expertise.

Rising demand for motorsport expertise

The timing of UMA Bootcamp 2025 aligns with a booming motorsport industry. According to Market Research Future and Global Market Insights Inc, India’s motorsport products market, valued at USD 2.92 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2035.

Globally, the motorsport industry, valued at USD 9.5 billion in 2024, is expected to grow at an 8.1% CAGR through 2034. This growth, coupled with surging youth enthusiasm and the rise of domestic racing events, underscores the need for skilled engineers in vehicle dynamics, telemetry, and performance systems, core focus areas of the bootcamp.

Rigorous selection process

The journey to the final 30 participants involved a meticulous multi-stage evaluation:

- Application phase: Hundreds of candidates submitted detailed questionnaires and video statements to demonstrate their passion and eligibility, ensuring authenticity and genuine commitment.

- Interview phase: 60 shortlisted applicants underwent one-on-one interviews with industry professionals, assessed on technical knowledge, past projects, communication skills, and industry insights.

- Final selection: The top 30 were chosen for their exceptional potential to excel in motorsport engineering.

Diverse participant profile

The cohort represents India’s vibrant and diverse engineering talent:

- Geography: Participants come from metropolitan hubs like Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, and Pune, as well as Indian students studying in the UK and Germany.

- Age range: Spanning 17 to 35 years, from students building simulators at home to professionals pursuing motorsport as a passion.

- Academic background: Predominantly Mechanical and Automotive Engineering, with specialisations in Motorsport Engineering, though some hail from non-engineering backgrounds, united by their drive for motorsport.

India’s engineering ecosystem, producing nearly 1 million engineers annually across over 3,500 colleges, provides a robust talent pool. With niche fields like motorsport and electric mobility gaining traction, evidenced by over 2.1 million EV sales in FY 2024–25, the bootcamp taps into this demand for specialised skills.

Spotlight on participants

- Daivik (17 years): A self-taught innovator with an in-depth study of the Porsche GT3 RS, aspiring to become a global aerodynamicist.

- Shantanu (27 years): A Mechanical Engineering graduate and Design Engineer at D&O Motorsports for six years, with expertise in 3D printing, CAD, and motorsport fundamentals like aerodynamics and tire pressures.

- Mohita Santosh (19 years): A MUNER scholarship recipient mentored by UMA founder Omkar Rane, seeking real-world industry exposure through the bootcamp.

Journey to Spain

On August 19, 2025, the 30 participants departed for Spain in three groups from Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore, joined by others from the UK, Doha, Dubai, and Germany, marking the start of their immersive training.

World-class training with RGB racing

The 18-day bootcamp in Spain offers a comprehensive curriculum covering:

- Vehicle dynamics

- Aerodynamics

- Race strategy

- Telemetry

Blending theoretical learning with hands-on experience, the program is mentored by Le Mans-winning professionals and experts from current F1 teams. At the conclusion, the top five performers will earn exclusive global internships with RGB Racing Team, based on a final evaluation.

The UMA Bootcamp, in partnership with RGB Racing, equips emerging Indian motorsport engineers with world-class training and mentorship.

Featuring hands-on learning in vehicle dynamics, aerodynamics, race strategy, and telemetry, the program is guided by international experts, including Le Mans winners and F1 specialists.