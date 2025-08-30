ISRO launches new platform to power student-led space innovations

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will now be joining hands with young innovators to advance India’s space ambitions.

According to a report by News On AIR, the official news portal of All India Radio (AIR), Senior Scientist G Sathish Kumar announced that a dedicated platform has been launched to help students develop technologies that could shape the country’s future in space.

Inspiration and global cooperation

The announcement was made at an event in Chennai, which saw participation from students representing 22 states.

Former Wing Commander Jaya Tare inspired students to chase their dreams, sharing her journey from an NCC cadet to the Indian Air Force. Analogue astronaut Aastha Jhalam urged students to sharpen their skills to contribute to a Viksit Bharat, while Hugues Boiteau from the French Consulate underlined the importance of Indo-French collaboration in science and technology.

India has already been steadily opening its space sector to students and private players through initiatives such as IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre) and multiple student satellite missions.

The newly launched platform, as reported by News On AIR, builds on this momentum, giving young minds a structured channel to propose, test, and scale their innovations with ISRO’s support.