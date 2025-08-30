His son admitted to hitting a classmate — what this Indian CEO did next went viral

A heartwarming video of Anuj Paul, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MyFundBox Financial Services, teaching his young son about bullying has gone viral, earning widespread praise online.
The clip, shared on the Instagram account of his son Adwik Paul, begins with Anuj asking, “Kya complaint aayi hai aapki beta aapki school se?” (What complaint has come about you from your school, son?). Adwik admits, “Maine maara” (I hit someone). When questioned further, he explains that he hit his classmate because another told him to, later confessing that the classmate “kuch nahi kiya usne” (did nothing).
Watch the video here!
Teaching respect and kindness
Anuj calmly explains that hitting was wrong, adding, “Aapne uska rubber bhi liya. Kisi aur ka saman nahi lena, ya toh aap hero ban lo ya villain ban lo? Aapko kya banna hai?” (You also took her eraser. You must not take others’ things. Either become a hero or a villain. What do you want to be?). When Adwik answers “Hero,” Anuj highlights the meaning of bullying and asks if he wants to be a bully. The child firmly responds “No,” before agreeing to apologise.
Internet applauds parenting
As reported by Hindustan Times, the clip, captioned “Kindness is strength. Violence is weakness. Raise heroes, not bullies,” has crossed 1.5 million views. Viewers praised Anuj’s calm yet firm approach, calling it “parenting done right” and “a lesson that will stay with the child forever.”