Commonwealth Trust launches global awards for 100 young changemakers; DETAILS HERE!

In honour of what would have been Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday in April 2026, the Queen Elizabeth II Commonwealth Trust (QECT) has announced a new global initiative to recognise 100 inspirational Young Leaders from across the Commonwealth. Building on the legacy of the Queen’s Young Leaders Programme, the awards will spotlight exceptional individuals working in five focus areas: education and employability, environment, food and agriculture, health, and inclusion.

Eligibility and focus

Applicants must be between 18 and 35 years of age (born between April 1990 and April 2008), citizens or permanent residents of one of the 56 Commonwealth nations, and founders, co-founders or key leaders of a social impact initiative. They must demonstrate measurable community or global impact for at least 12 months, while adhering to QECT’s values of transparency and ethical standing. Applications must be submitted in English.

Recognition and benefits

Awardees will be honoured at the official ceremony in April 2026. They will gain access to microgrants, tailored capacity-building and mentorship, networking opportunities with partners and experts, and global visibility through media coverage.

Timeline

Applications opened in August 2025 and will close on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. Shortlisting is scheduled for November 2025, with finalists to be announced in December 2025. The awards ceremony will take place in April 2026.