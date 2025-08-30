All 8 Ivy League universities now accept Duolingo English Test for Indian students!

For Indian students aiming for the Ivy League, English proficiency exams have always been a key requirement. Tests like the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) and International English Language Testing System (IELTS) have been the standard for decades.

Now, there’s another option on the list. All eight Ivy League universities, including Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Columbia, the University of Pennsylvania, Dartmouth, Brown, and Cornell, now accept the Duolingo English Test (DET).

This shift makes applying to these world-class institutions faster, more affordable, and more accessible.

Why Duolingo English Test?

For students aspiring to study abroad, proving English proficiency is non-negotiable. Traditionally, students turned to TOEFL or IELTS, but these exams could be costly and time-consuming. Now, the Duolingo English Test offers an alternative:

Take it anytime, anywhere: 100% online, no test centers needed

Fast results: Scores available within 48 hours

Affordable: At $70, it’s among the cheapest globally recognised tests

Stress-free: Lasts about an hour, with an adaptive format

Unlimited score reports: Send results to as many universities as you want at no extra cost

Practice freely: Unlimited mock tests available on the DET site

The Ivy League represents more than just eight universities; it stands for academic excellence, global recognition, and powerful opportunities. By opening doors to alternatives like DET, these institutions are widening access for students around the world.