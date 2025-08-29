What is this new US-sponsored student aid FAFSA which is to go live from October 1?

United States Secretary of Education Linda McMahon has confirmed that the 2026-2027 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) form will launch this fall on schedule. In a letter to congressional leaders, McMahon certified the October 1 release, meeting the congressionally mandated deadline, and marking a return to timely oversight.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, our team has prioritized technical competence and expertise, which has led to the earliest testing launch of the FAFSA form in history,” Secretary McMahon said in a press release. She also criticised the Biden administration’s 2023 rollout, which left millions of families uncertain.

Beta testing milestone

Federal Student Aid (FSA) began nationwide beta testing of the 2026–2027 FAFSA form in early August.

The first phase provided access to a limited group of students, while a second phase, called Beta 2, has since opened early access to all current and aspiring students via studentaid.gov/joinbeta.

Education officials noted that the Florida beta event attended by McMahon was the earliest successful test launch in FAFSA history, reported The Times of India.

Legislative backdrop

The on-time launch follows reforms under the FAFSA Simplification Act and the FUTURE Act of 2019.

Section 484(d)(4)(B) of the Higher Education Act, as amended by the FAFSA Deadline Act, requires certification of the launch to Congress by September 1. Timely release ensures students and institutions can prepare for financial aid planning without hurdles.

The FAFSA is the main gateway for US students to access federal grants, loans, and work-study each year. Any delay disrupts college admissions, financial planning for families, and aid disbursement, by institutions. By meeting the October 1 deadline, the 2026-2027 rollout ensures low- and middle-income students can plan ahead, with confidence.