Vikram Sarabhai: The visionary who took India to space

Do you know the man behind India’s space journey? Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai (1919–1971), often called the father of the Indian space programme, was not only a pioneering physicist but also an institution builder who deeply believed that science should serve society.

Born into the illustrious Sarabhai family of Ahmedabad, he grew up with a rare blend of industrial exposure and academic drive. Educated in India and later at Cambridge, Sarabhai returned home to build scientific institutions for a newly independent nation.



A lab that reached for the stars



Just after World War II, Sarabhai founded the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) in Ahmedabad in 1947. What began as a centre for cosmic ray studies soon evolved under his leadership into a multidisciplinary hub for astronomy, instrumentation, and space science. PRL became the cradle of India's space ambitions, training future scientists, hosting global experts, and carrying out atmospheric experiments that laid the groundwork for the nation's first rocket launches.



Launching India’s space programme



Sarabhai's vision wasn’t limited to theory. He championed a national space programme rooted in societal relevance — from weather forecasting to communication and remote sensing. In 1962, he helped set up INCOSPAR, which later became the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 1969.



One of his most crucial contributions was the establishment of the Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS) in Kerala, where India’s first sounding rockets were launched in 1963.



Building institutions for the nation



Not just space — Sarabhai’s legacy includes setting up the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA), where he served as part-time honorary director. His strategic partnerships with the Ford Foundation and Harvard Business School helped shape it into one of India’s top business schools.

He also backed institutions focused on science education, healthcare, and technology for the public good, fusing research with real-world impact.



Recognitions and a legacy that lives on



Dr Sarabhai received the Padma Bhushan (1966) and Padma Vibhushan (1972, posthumously) for his exceptional service to science and the nation. He died unexpectedly in 1971 in Thiruvananthapuram, but left behind an extraordinary legacy. Institutions like PRL, VSSC, and ISRO continue to thrive, reflecting his belief in indigenous innovation and science for development.



Why he still matters



Sarabhai wasn’t just a scientist — he was a visionary planner. He made space technology relevant to everyday Indian life, from rural telecommunication to disaster monitoring.



His foresight seeded India’s long-term capabilities in aerospace, engineering, and education. Even today, every Indian rocket launched and every satellite that beams signals home stands as a tribute to his dream.