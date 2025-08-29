U-special buses back in Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta relaunches DU’s student bus service after 5 years

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday, August 28, relaunched the U-Special bus service for Delhi University students, reviving a decades-old facility aimed at providing a convenient and student-friendly travel option.

The service has resumed with 25 electric buses covering as many routes, connecting 67 DU colleges and other educational institutions across the city. Originally introduced in 1971, the service had been discontinued during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, as reported by PTI.

Gupta boarded a U-Special from the Delhi University Sports Complex to her alma mater, Daulat Ram College. Sharing moments from the ride on X, she captioned a video, “College, dosti aur guitar… laut aayi hai U-Special.”