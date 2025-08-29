U-special buses back in Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta relaunches DU’s student bus service after 5 years

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday, August 28, relaunched the U-Special bus service for Delhi University students, reviving a decades-old facility aimed at providing a convenient and student-friendly travel option.
The service has resumed with 25 electric buses covering as many routes, connecting 67 DU colleges and other educational institutions across the city. Originally introduced in 1971, the service had been discontinued during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, as reported by PTI.
Gupta boarded a U-Special from the Delhi University Sports Complex to her alma mater, Daulat Ram College. Sharing moments from the ride on X, she captioned a video, “College, dosti aur guitar… laut aayi hai U-Special.”
At Daulat Ram College, where she completed her bachelor’s degree in commerce, Gupta was greeted by students, teachers and the principal.
Posting a picture with them on X in another post, Gupta wrote in Hindi, “Today, a selfie with the students and faculty of Daulat Ram College… it felt as if a page from an old book of time had suddenly opened.”
Reflecting on her student years, Gupta credited her college for shaping her journey into public life.
“It was here that I learned to take flight, here that I chose the path of struggle, and here that I found the self-confidence that inspired me to become the DUSU President and dedicate myself to public service. Daulat Ram is much more than just walls and classrooms for me. It is a feeling that shaped my thinking, gave direction to my dreams, and provided my life with a purpose,” she wrote in another post.
Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh and Transport Minister Pankaj Singh also joined the relaunch ride.