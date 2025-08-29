Tamil Nadu launches state-funded semester abroad plan

Students from government arts, science, and engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu will soon have the chance to study overseas for a semester under a new programme by the state government.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Higher Education Department, is aimed at giving students international exposure and bridging the gap with their private college counterparts, reported The Economic Times.

Selection and scope

The scheme will initially cover 50 final-year students, with a focus on those from rural backgrounds. Selection will be based on academic performance and other criteria. Officials said the programme will gradually expand to include more students as demand grows.

Unlike conventional exchange programmes, this initiative will prioritise globally relevant courses identified by experts. Only foreign universities with strong QS World University Rankings will be selected as partners. Students will have the chance to study under eminent faculty, and work with research scholars in a cross-cultural environment.

State support

The Tamil Nadu government will bear the full cost, including tuition, travel, and accommodation, ensuring accessibility for students from modest economic backgrounds.

“Such experiences will build confidence, self-reliance, and adaptability among participants, while also equipping them with exposure to global research practices,” an official said.

On returning, students’ credits will be converted through a structured procedure, allowing them to continue seamlessly with their degree programmes.

Officials believe the scheme is a milestone in Tamil Nadu’s higher education reforms, preparing a globally competitive generation while keeping strong local roots.