NIT Rourkela secures 1274 offers in 2024-25 placement drive

Students of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela have received 1274 placement offers and 509 six-month internships, many of which are expected to convert into Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), in the 2024-25 placement season.

The highest package this year touched Rs 62.44 lakh per annum, while the flagship Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech.) program recorded an average of Rs 14.10 lakh per annum, and the Master of Technology (M. Tech.) program recorded Rs 13.48 lakh per annum.

The highest internship stood at Rs 1.26 lakh per month. More than 85 students bagged offers above Rs 30 lakh per annum.

Prof K Umamaheshwar Rao, Director, NIT Rourkela, said the results highlight “the dedication and capabilities of our students, along with the collaborative efforts of the Career Development Centre.

Placement trends

The institute recorded 82.20 per cent placements for B. Tech. programs, with Ceramic Engineering (97.73 per cent), Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering (97.06 per cent), and Computer Science and Engineering (94.48 per cent) among the top performers.

Over 80 per cent of placements were achieved in other major undergraduate departments.

Of 373 recruiters, 48.36 per cent were first-time participants. The Software and IT Services sector led the drive with 22.9 per cent hires, followed by Manufacturing (12.4 per cent), Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (11.1 per cent), Education (10.8 per cent), and others.

Top recruiters included Google, Amazon, Qualcomm, ExxonMobil, Wells Fargo, AMD, JSW, Accenture, and Deloitte

Established in 1961, NIT Rourkela is one of India’s premier institutions for technical education and research.