NHPC Non-Executive Recruitment 2025: Applications open from September 2

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Limited has announced recruitment for multiple non-executive posts, including Junior Engineer, Assistant Rajbhasha Officer, Senior Accountant, and others.

The application process begins on September 2, 2025, at 10.00 am and closes on October 1, 2025, at 5.00 pm at nhpcindia.com, reported Hindustan Times.

Vacancies and pay scale

The drive offers posts with pay scales ranging from Rs 27,000 – 1,40,000. For Junior Engineers (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics & Communication), the scale is Rs 29,600 – 1,19,500, while Assistant Rajbhasha Officers carry Rs 40,000 – 1,40,000. Other roles include Supervisor (IT), Senior Accountant, and Hindi Translator.

Vacancies are distributed across categories, with backlog and current positions. For instance, Junior Engineer (Civil) has 94 current vacancies, including 51 for Unreserved (UR), 16 for Other Backward Class (OBC), 15 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 13 for Scheduled Caste (SC), and 5 for Scheduled Tribe (ST).

Selection process

The process includes a Computer-Based Test (CBT) and, where applicable, a written test. Minimum qualifying marks are 40% for General/OBC/EWS candidates and 35% for SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). Shortlisted applicants will undergo document verification at NHPC’s Corporate Office, Faridabad, followed by a provisional offer of appointment.

Application fee

Candidates belonging to General, OBC, and EWS categories must pay Rs 708 (including taxes). “The fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances,” the notification stated. Candidates from SC, ST, PwBD, ex-servicemen, and female categories are exempted.

For detailed eligibility and requirements, candidates should visit nhpcindia.com.