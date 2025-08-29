India & Japan to jointly work on Chandrayaan-5 mission: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, August 29, announced that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will collaborate on the Chandrayaan-5 mission.

The announcement was made during a joint press briefing with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Tokyo, reported Hindustan Times.

Space cooperation and global partnership

“We welcome the collaboration between ISRO and JAXA for the Chandrayaan-5 mission. Our active participation has gone beyond the limits of the earth and will become a symbol of mankind's progress in space,” Modi said.

He added that as strong democracies and major economies, India and Japan are natural partners in shaping a better future, stressing that their partnership is vital for global peace and security.

Roadmap for the next decade

The joint statement issued by both leaders highlighted plans to strengthen economic and security cooperation. Modi announced that India and Japan had set a target of investment worth 10 trillion yen in India, over the next ten years, with emphasis on linking small and medium enterprises and startups.

He also underlined joint cooperation in high-technology sectors, including semiconductors, rare earth minerals, Digital Partnership 2.0, and a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cooperation Initiative.