India celebrates National Sports Day on Major Dhyan Chand’s birth anniversary

On August 29, every year, India observes National Sports Day to honour Major Dhyan Chand who is regarded as one of the greatest hockey players of all time.

Born in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) in 1905, he was nicknamed the ‘Hockey Wizard’ for his unmatched skill and goal-scoring ability.

Golden era of Indian Hockey

Dhyan Chand spearheaded India’s dominance in field hockey, guiding the team to three successive Olympic gold medals; at the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics, 1932 Los Angeles Olympics and 1936 Berlin Olympics. Between 1926 and 1948, he scored over 1,000 goals. Recognising his contribution, the government awarded him the Padma Bhushan in 1956.

As noted by Mint, his hockey journey began after joining the British Indian Army in 1922 as a soldier in the First Brahmin Regiment in Delhi, where Major Tiwari encouraged him to take up the sport.

National Sports Day 2025

This year’s theme is ‘Sport to Promote Peaceful and Inclusive Societies.’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, “Greetings on National Sports Day! On this special occasion, we pay tribute to Major Dhyan Chand Ji, whose excellence continues to inspire generations.” He also underlined the government’s efforts in supporting athletes and building sports infrastructure.