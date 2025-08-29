IIM Ahmedabad among 25 new education institutions opening in Dubai

Dubai is set for a major expansion of its private education sector with 25 new institutions scheduled to open in the 2025-26 academic year. The expansion includes the arrival of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad), alongside six new schools, three international universities, and sixteen early childhood centres, reported The Times of India.

New institutions and curriculum choices

The additions will create more than 11,700 new school seats and 2,400 nursery enrolments. Of the new schools, five will follow the UK curriculum, and one will offer the French curriculum.

Among the upcoming universities are IIM Ahmedabad (ranked 27th globally in QS World University Rankings by subject), the American University of Beirut (ranked 237th), and Saudi Arabia’s Fakeeh College for Medical Sciences.

For younger learners, sixteen early childhood centres will open, including 11 offering the UK’s Early Years Foundation Stage, three based on the Creative Curriculum, one Montessori centre, and one Maple Bear centre.

Vision and mission

Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), said the new additions would strengthen both the quality and diversity of education. “Welcoming trusted operators and innovative models helps communities thrive and supports Dubai’s long-term aspirations,” she noted.

With this expansion, Dubai’s private education sector will comprise 331 early childhood centres, 233 schools, and 44 higher education institutions.