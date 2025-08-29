Govt survey finds stark gaps in spending on school education across states

The Comprehensive Modular Survey (CMS) on Education, 2025, conducted under the 80th round of the National Sample Survey (NSS) by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), has revealed sharp differences in household expenditure on school education across states and types of institutions.

The survey was carried out between April and June 2025, covering 52,085 households and 57,742 students nationwide, reported NDTV.

State-wise expenditure

The survey shows that Chandigarh leads with an average annual expenditure of Rs 49,711 per student, followed by Himachal Pradesh at Rs 39,550 and Haryana at Rs 37,148.

Delhi records Rs 20,411 and Uttar Pradesh Rs 19,795.

In southern states, families spend Rs 26,078 per student in Andhra Pradesh, Rs 28,951 in Tamil Nadu, Rs 30,848 in Telangana, and Rs 33,962 in Karnataka.

Government vs private schools

Rural areas rely heavily on government schools, with 66 per cent of students enrolled, compared to 30.1 per cent in urban regions.

Spending per student averages Rs 2,863 in government schools and Rs 25,002 in non-government institutions.

Course fees are the largest expense at Rs 7,111, followed by textbooks and stationery at Rs 2,002.

Urban households pay much more in fees, Rs 15,143 on average, than rural households, at Rs 3,979.

Private coaching and funding

Private coaching accounted for 27 per cent of student participation, higher in urban areas (30.7 per cent) than in rural areas (25.5 per cent).

Funding remains largely family-driven, with 95 per cent of students supported by household members.

Only 1.2 per cent cited government scholarships as their main source.