Sundar Pichai goes “Nano Banana”; celebrates Google’s new AI photo editor

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the launch of Google's latest AI photo editing feature with a playful social media post featuring three banana emojis, according to a report published by Hindustan Times on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

The new tool, which was internally known as "Nano Banana", has been officially released as Gemini 2.5 Flash Image within the Gemini app.

To demonstrate the capabilities of this AI-powered photo editor, Pichai shared AI-generated images of his dog Jeffree on International Dog Day.