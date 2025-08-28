Sundar Pichai goes “Nano Banana”; celebrates Google’s new AI photo editor

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the launch of Google's latest AI photo editing feature with a playful social media post featuring three banana emojis, according to a report published by Hindustan Times on Thursday, August 28, 2025.
The new tool, which was internally known as "Nano Banana", has been officially released as Gemini 2.5 Flash Image within the Gemini app.
To demonstrate the capabilities of this AI-powered photo editor, Pichai shared AI-generated images of his dog Jeffree on International Dog Day.
The photos showed Jeffree transformed into various characters, including a surfer, cowboy, superhero, and chef. The technology excels at maintaining consistent appearances of people, pets, and objects across different scenarios and contexts.
"Our image editing model is now rolling out in @Geminiapp – and yes, it's . Top of @lmarena's image edit leaderboard, it's especially good at maintaining likeness across different contexts. Check out a few of my dog Jeffree in honor of International Dog Day – though don't let these fool you, he definitely prefers the couch:)," Pichai posted on X.
Nano Banana features
The Gemini 2.5 Flash Image tool allows users to upload photographs and describe desired modifications, with the AI generating updated versions while maintaining original characteristics.
The technology offers several editing options, including changing costumes and backgrounds to place subjects in different outfits, professions, or time periods.
Users can also blend photos together, such as combining a person and their pet in one image.
The feature supports step-by-step editing for adding or removing objects while redesigning spaces and enables design mixing, where patterns or textures from one photograph can be transferred to another.
Google has implemented transparency measures for all AI-generated or modified images, which include visible watermarks and the company's invisible SynthID digital marker. The Nano Banana feature became available today, August 28, 2025, through the Gemini app.