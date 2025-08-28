SSC Phase XIII Exams rescheduled; download admit cards here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared that over 59,500 candidates who were impacted by technical issues during the Selection Posts Phase-XIII Examination 2025, which took place between July 24 and August 2, will be re-examined on August 29.

According to the official notification, the exam will be held in three shifts.

The Commission in its notice stated, “Regarding rescheduling of approximately 59,500 candidates of Selection Posts/Phase-XIII Examination-2025 on 29.08.2025, it is intimated that the city details for such candidates were made live on 22.08.2025.”

Candidates were able to download their admit cards from August 26 by checking in through the designated login module on the Commission's website. It also stated that candidates will be notified via e-mail and SMS by the respective regional offices.

Admit cards for the rescheduled exam are already available, and candidates can obtain them via the SSC website's candidate portal. The Commission advised that any difficulties regarding admit cards should be addressed with the appropriate Regional Offices.

It had been previously announced that the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025, which was initially scheduled for August 13, has been pushed back to mid-September to address technical issues.

The announcements had come a day after thousands of SSC aspirants and coaching teachers staged a protest over repeated exam disruptions.

Here’s how to download admit cards for the rescheduled exams: