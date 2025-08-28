NCVT ITI 2025 results now LIVE; access digital marksheets online

According to a report by Jagran Josh, the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has announced the NCVT Industrial Training Institute (ITI) 2025 results, today, Friday, August 28, 2025.

The NCVT ITI 2025 results have been made available online through the official website skillindiadigital.gov.in.

Students who appeared for the NCVT ITI examinations conducted between July 28 and August 20, 2025, can now access and download their results using their roll numbers through the direct link provided on the platform.

Accessing NCVT ITI results 2025

The National Council for Vocational Training has published the NCVT ITI results on the official university portal at skillindiadigital.gov.in, where students can verify their performance.

Students can access their results for the vocational training courses by following these steps on the official university website:

Step 1: Navigate to the official portal - skillindiadigital.gov.in

Step 2: Select the "NCVT ITI Results 2025" option from the available links

Step 3: Enter the required credentials and click "Submit"

Step 4: Your NCVT ITI result PDF will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Review your results and save the PDF document for future use

Information available on NCVT ITI marksheet 2025

The NCVT ITI result 2025 marksheet released by the National Council for Vocational Training on the official website includes the following details:

Student name

Registration number

Name of course

Total marks

Marks obtained

Course/Subject code

Course/Subject name

Result status

Maximum marks

Result date

Key information

The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) serves as an advisory organisation established by the Indian government in 1956, functioning under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The NCVT's primary responsibility involves establishing and maintaining standards for vocational training programs nationwide, particularly for Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and apprenticeship initiatives.

Key details

The conducting body for these examinations is the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT). The NCVT ITI practical examinations were held from July 17 to July 20, 2025, while the theory examinations took place from July 28 to August 20, 2025.