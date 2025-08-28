National Sports Day 2025: Beyond Major Dhyan Chand's legacy lies a health revolution

According to a report by The Economic Times, India's National Sports Day celebration on August 29, 2025, goes beyond honouring hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand; it reminds us of the medical benefits of sports and physical activity across a spectrum of health conditions.

The day, which pays tribute to the Hockey Wizard who secured Olympic gold for India in 1928, 1932, and 1936, has evolved into a powerful reminder of how sports serve as preventive medicine for modern society's health challenges.

National movement for health and inclusion

This National Sports Day 2025 theme, "Sport to Promote Peaceful Societies and Inclusive Communities", highlights both social unity and health promotion.

The Fit India Mission's call for daily hour-long physical activity, whether through organised sports, park walks, or home exercises, reinforces that it's not about competition but rather about comprehensive wellness.

Major Dhyan Chand's legacy extends beyond athletic achievement to incorporate the principles of discipline, fitness, and dedication that continue inspiring active lifestyles for health benefits.

Sports are beyond just recreation, but are a powerful medical tool. From supporting children with autism to helping adults combat lifestyle disorders, physical activity offers transformative health benefits that make National Sports Day's message more relevant than ever: integrating sports and activity into daily life creates pathways to longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives.

Mental wellness through movement

Sports have a remarkable impact on neurological and mental health conditions. For individuals with autism, physical activities prove transformative, enhancing social interactions, communication abilities, and coordination.

In older adults, regular exercise acts as a shield against dementia and cognitive decline. Activities ranging from swimming to yoga boost brain blood flow, sharpen memory function, and maintain overall cognitive health.

Beyond clinical conditions, sports help overcome everyday mental health struggles. The natural release of endorphins during physical activity reduces tension and enhances mood.

Organ health

Sports acts as a frontline defence against heart disease, a leading cause of death worldwide. Regular physical activity strengthens cardiac muscles, optimises cholesterol profiles, and enhances circulation through activities like running, cycling, and swimming.

Both kidneys and the liver experience enhanced function through regular movement, which reduces harmful fat accumulation, boosts metabolic efficiency, and regulates critical markers like blood pressure and sugar levels. This natural approach helps prevent chronic kidney disease and fatty liver conditions increasingly linked to sedentary living.

Tackling modern lifestyle diseases

Contemporary health challenges rooted in prolonged sitting, poor nutrition, and physical inactivity find a solution in sports. Activities like football, badminton, yoga, and jogging naturally regulate weight, blood sugar, and blood pressure while building stamina and energy reserves.

Regular exercise strengthens immune defences, creating resilience against infections and chronic conditions while potentially reducing medication dependence and extending healthy lifespan.