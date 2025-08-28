Merit rankings revealed for NEET PG 2025 All India Quota seats; check details here

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) has published the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate 2025 (NEET PG 2025) merit list for 50 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) seats.

Students seeking admission to the 50 per cent AIQ seats for MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses/Post MBBS DNB/ DrNB (Direct 6 years) Courses and NBEMS Diploma Courses for the 2025-26 academic session can view the merit list on natboard.edu.in.

Merit list information

The comprehensive merit list includes candidates' roll numbers, application IDs, category details, NEET PG 2025 scores and ranks, all India quota ranks and category-wise all India quota ranks.

The postgraduate medical entrance examination was held on August 3, with results declared on August 19.

NBEMS clarified that merit lists for state quota seats will be compiled by individual states and union territories following their respective qualifying criteria, guidelines, regulations and reservation policies.

AIQ counselling process

Category-wise cut-off marks were released alongside the exam results. Students who achieved scores at or above the cut-off marks qualify for participation in the AIQ counselling process, which will be managed by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

NBEMS will make AIQ scorecards available for eligible candidates for online counselling on natboard.edu.in from September 5 onwards.

The scorecard will remain accessible for download for six months.

The NEET PG AIQ scorecards will display:

1. NEET-PG 2025 rank: The candidate's overall merit position among all NEET-PG 2025 test-takers.

2. All India Quota rank: The candidate's overall merit position among all NEET-PG 2025 participants eligible for AIQ counselling.

3. All India Quota category rank: The candidate's merit position within their specific category (Other Backward Class (OBC)/Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)) among candidates of the same category eligible for AIQ counselling.