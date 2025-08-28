Linkin Park to perform in India? Here are the details!

Millenials & Gen-Z kids who grew up in the early-2000s — here's good news for you: Linkin Park will be performing in India!

Once the soundtrack to teenage angst with hits like “In the End” and “Numb”, Linkin Park went into a seven-year hiatus in 2017, after their lead singer Chester Bennington’s death. They made their comeback in 2024 with a brand new album, “From Zero”, and introduced their new co-lead singer, Emily Armstrong.

The band kicked off their “From Zero World Tour” on September 11, 2024, and is slated to perform at the Indian edition of the Lollapalooza on January 25, 2026, in Mumbai.

Lollapalooza is an annual music festival hosted in Mumbai. The dates for 2026 are January 24-25. The festival has previously hosted performers such as the Jonas Brothers, Halsey, and OneRepublic in 2024, and Linkin Park is expected to appear this year.

Excitement erupted online when a Bank of Baroda notification allegedly announced one of the Lollapalooza performers by mistake, Mint reports. A user on X (formerly known as Twitter) tweeted a screenshot titled "Experience Linkin Park Live at Lollapalooza 2026," asking followers to book tickets using their RuPay card on August 26 during the presale.

While fans initially dismissed this screenshot as a rumour, Lollapalooza further fanned speculation about their inclusion in the line-up, through a post captioned, “From Zero to hundred…”

Later, Linkin Park confirmed on their official website that they would perform at Lollapalooza India, 2026, as part of their From Zero World Tour.