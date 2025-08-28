GATE 2026 applications open; IIT Guwahati starts registration today

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has commenced the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 today, August 28, 2025. Candidates can access the application portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in to submit their applications.

The registration window will remain open until September 28 without any late fee, while an extended application period with late fee will be available until October 9.

GATE 2026 is scheduled to be conducted across four days: February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. The results for the examination will be declared on March 19, 2026.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must possess a graduation degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts or Humanities from a recognised institution. Students currently enrolled in their third year or higher of these degree programs are also eligible to apply.

The qualifying degree must be approved by the Ministry of Education (MoE)/All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)/ University Grants Commission (UGC)/ Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as equivalent to BE/BTech/BArch/BPlanning.

International students who have completed or are pursuing their qualifying degrees abroad can also participate in GATE 2026.

Application fees

During the regular registration period:

· Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Person with Disability (PwD) and female candidates: Rs 1,000 per paper

· Other candidates: Rs 2,000 per paper

During the extended period with late fee:

· SC, ST, PwD and female candidates: Rs 1,500 per paper

· Other candidates: Rs 2,500 per paper

Benefits of GATE score

A valid GATE score opens multiple opportunities including:

· Admission to Master's and direct Doctoral programs across various disciplines

· Entry to PhD programs in institutions supported by MoE and government agencies

· Financial assistance for higher education programs

The financial support includes Rs 12,400 per month for MTech students (typically for 22 months) and Rs 37,000 per month for the first two years of direct PhD programs, increasing to Rs 42,000 per month from the third to fifth year.

GATE, being a national-level examination, evaluates candidates' understanding of undergraduate-level subjects and serves as a gateway for higher education and recruitment in various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).