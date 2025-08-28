Farmers’ daughter to TNPSC topper: Meet Tamil Nadu’s new Deputy Collector

Kathir Selvi, a 27-year-old woman from a farming community in the Vazhaikkollai hamlet, Cuddalore district, has achieved the highest score in Tamil Nadu's Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group 1 examination, 2024.

The TNPSC Group 1 exam is one of the most difficult assessments in the state. It picks candidates for high government positions such as Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and Assistant Commissioner. This year, more than 1.5 lakh people applied, but only 190 made the final list.

Not only is Kathir Selvi among these 190 candidates, but ranks first in the entire state.

She has been appointed Deputy Collector by MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. This official appointment marks the start of her service to the citizens of the state, Moneycontrol reports.

Kathir Selvi's parents are farmers. After graduating from college in 2019, she hoped to work for the government and serve the public. She encountered failure early on when she did not pass another state exam. But instead of giving up, she studied even harder.

Her parents fully supported her goal. They helped her pay for her studies and motivated her to keep studying.

When the results were published earlier this year, in April, her entire community celebrated with joy. People crowned her and hailed her accomplishments.

"This victory didn't come easy," Kathir Selvi said in an interview. "It came after many years of continuous studying and overcoming failure."