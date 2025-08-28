CBSE Board Exams 2026: Schools asked to submit LOC of Class 10 & 12 students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an essential reminder to schools regarding the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for students in Classes 10 and 12 who will sit for the 2026 board exams.

The Board has urged all affiliated schools to ensure that data is submitted accurately and on time, as only pupils on the LOC will be allowed to sit for exams.

For the first time, the Class 10 LOC will include provisions from the recently implemented two-board exam policy. CBSE has emphasised that the main board examination, slated for February 2026, will be mandatory for all Class 10 students, and the LOC must include each candidate’s details.

Schools are also expected to link students' APAAR IDs when providing data, with some exceptions provided to schools located abroad, NDTV reports.

The Board has said that both the data submission and fee payment dates will be rigorously adhered to. For institutions in India, the standard fee submission window will be open from August 29 to September 30, 2025, with late fees allowed until October 11, 2025.

CBSE has maintained that payments will only be processed digitally.

Principals have been advised to conduct orientation seminars for students and parents, specifically to explain the second board examination for Class 10 scheduled for May 2026.

Schools must carefully verify students' personal information, subject codes, and categories, as no changes will be permitted once the deadlines have passed.

Special arrangements for Children With Special Needs (CWSN) will be maintained, with a separate portal being developed this year for inputting CWSN data prior to the LOC deadline.

The Board has stated that requests for subject revisions, category modifications, or late sponsorships will not be considered after final submission.