Bengaluru CEO's fake Elon Musk selfie goes viral; sparks AI misinformation debate

A recent LinkedIn post by a Bengaluru-based CEO has gone viral after he shared what appeared to be a casual selfie with billionaire Elon Musk, complete with a quote about AI's dangers.
The post, which was entirely fake, was created to demonstrate the growing threat of misinformation in the digital age. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the witty take to show dangers of AI has received many reactions from users across social media.
Deepak Kanakaraju, the founder and CEO behind the viral post, used AI tools to create the convincing fake image alongside a quote about the meeting. "Just had a casual meeting with Elon," Kanakaraju wrote, before sharing the actual quote: "The real danger of AI isn't robots taking jobs… it's how easily fake news will spread. Imagine someone posting a random photo with me and pretending I said something profound."
This attempt showcased how it is so easy to fool people and operate scam channels in this AI era.
Kanakaraju's background
According to LinkedIn, Kanakaraju's professional journey began after completing his engineering degree from Anna University, Chennai in 2008.
That same year, he launched his first business venture, which went on for more than four years. He then transitioned into corporate roles across various companies before returning to entrepreneurship. In 2021 and 2024, he established new companies that continue to operate today, with Kanakaraju serving as CEO of one of these startups.
The post has intensified the ongoing discussion about pros and cons of AI with professionals and tech enthusiasts who recognise the increasing sophistication of AI-generated content and its potential to harm to general masses.