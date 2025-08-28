Bengaluru CEO's fake Elon Musk selfie goes viral; sparks AI misinformation debate

A recent LinkedIn post by a Bengaluru-based CEO has gone viral after he shared what appeared to be a casual selfie with billionaire Elon Musk, complete with a quote about AI's dangers.

The post, which was entirely fake, was created to demonstrate the growing threat of misinformation in the digital age. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the witty take to show dangers of AI has received many reactions from users across social media.

Deepak Kanakaraju, the founder and CEO behind the viral post, used AI tools to create the convincing fake image alongside a quote about the meeting. "Just had a casual meeting with Elon," Kanakaraju wrote, before sharing the actual quote: "The real danger of AI isn't robots taking jobs… it's how easily fake news will spread. Imagine someone posting a random photo with me and pretending I said something profound."