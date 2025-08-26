UP launches space technology scholarship named after Axiom astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

On Monday, August 25, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a new scholarship in the name of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian man to visit the International Space Station (ISS), to help students in the state pursue higher studies in space technology.

This announcement was made during a ceremony honouring Shukla, who had recently returned from the historic Axiom-4 mission to the ISS.

"Since Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is the first citizen of Uttar Pradesh to be a part of such a space mission. We will launch a scholarship in his name for students aspiring to advance their studies in space technology," Adityanath said.

The chief minister stated that Uttar Pradesh has achieved significant progress in space education in recent years, NDTV reports.

These include degree and diploma programmes at colleges such as Madan Mohan Malaviya Technical University in Gorakhpur and the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (AKTU) in Lucknow, as well as over a dozen more technical institutions.

"This reflects our institutions' desire to actively contribute to India's growth story," added Adityanath.

He emphasised the necessity of developing talent in new scientific sectors to fulfil India's national ambition of becoming developed by 2047.

"This success is not just for today or tomorrow — it's a continuation of India's deep scientific heritage. By opening new avenues for our youth, we will strengthen India's leadership in space exploration," he said.

Adityanath praised Shukla's achievements during his 18-day expedition onboard the International Space Station, when he took part in over 60 experiments, several of which were created by Indian experts.

"His experience will inspire and guide future generations of Indian researchers. I warmly welcome him, his wife Kamna, his parents, and his family. His journey marks a proud moment not only for Lucknow but for the entire country," he added.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Uttar Pradesh's willingness in working with ISRO to expand opportunities for the state's youth in space research and exploration.