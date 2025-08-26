Trump signals thaw in US-China relations with plan to admit 6,00,000 Chinese students

President Donald Trump announced that the United States will allow up to 6,00,000 Chinese students to study at American colleges, a decision shared during a White House briefing on August 25, 2025, reported Fox News, on Monday, August 25.

This move, set against ongoing trade talks with China, suggests a potential warming of US-China relations following heightened tariffs and restrictions on Chinese students.

Context of trade talks

The announcement aligns with complex trade negotiations. In early 2025, the Trump administration imposed a 145% tariff on Chinese goods, which met with China’s 125% tariff on US exports.

A May agreement in Geneva paused further escalations, but Trump has proposed a 200% tariff on Chinese-made magnets, citing Beijing’s dominance in the sector.

Shift in visa policy

In May 2025, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced plans to “aggressively revoke” visas for Chinese nationals tied to the Communist Party or sensitive research fields.

Trump, however, has shifted his stance, noting in June that he has “always been in favor” of welcoming Chinese students, a view he reinforced in his recent remarks.

With about 2,70,000 Chinese students currently enrolled in US universities, Trump’s plan would significantly increase this number. “I hear so many stories that we’re not going to allow their students,” Trump told reporters. “We’re going to allow their students to come in. It’s very important, 600,000 students. It’s very important. But we’re going to get along with China,” he added.