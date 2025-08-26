Telangana CM's Rs 1,000 crore plan to transform Hyderabad's Osmania University

On Monday, August 25, 2025, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced a Rs 1,000 crore investment to elevate Osmania University to global standards like Stanford and Oxford. Speaking after inaugurating hostel buildings and laying a library’s foundation stone, he focused on restoring the university’s historic prominence.

Significant education investments

Highlighting Rs 40,000 crore spent on education in 2025, Revanth said, “The government is ready to spend Rs 1,000 crore on Osmania University.” A committee of professors, engineers, and officials will be formed to create a development plan, including recruitment.

Revanth pledged to return in December 2025 for a meeting at the Arts College, stating, “Let there be protests. We must allow the freedom to protest,” and promised additional funding to support the university’s growth.

Empowering through education

Revanth emphasised education for marginalized communities, saying, “There is no land left to distribute, and the state treasury is empty. But I can provide education to SC, ST, BC and minority communities. Education alone can change your future,” and criticized KCR, stating, “While he told people to graze cattle and sheep, I am asking them to become IAS and IPS officers, doctors and engineers.”

Youth leadership and job creation

Proposing to lower the election age limit to 21, Revanth noted, “In Telangana, 65 per cent of the population is between 18 and 35 years.” He highlighted 60,000 government jobs created via TGPSC, with 40,000 more planned in six months and a goal of one lakh in two and a half years, alongside 1.5 lakh private sector jobs.

Osmania’s Historical Significance

Calling Osmania “synonymous with Telangana,” Revanth said, “PV Narasimha Rao, Jaipal Reddy, Shivraj Singh Patil, Gaddar, George Reddy and many others were OU students. Several OU students became martyrs in the Telangana movement,” celebrating its role in state and national history.