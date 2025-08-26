Tamil Nadu reserves 3% gov’t posts to sportspersons, invites applicants

The Tamil Nadu government is inviting applications from eligible sportspersons for government positions with a 3 per cent reservation, the administration announced today, Tuesday, August 26.

This opportunity is available to athletes who have competed in the Olympics and other international competitions.

According to a press release from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), candidates with a maximum age of 40 years must meet the minimum academic requirements for the particular position. While the maximum age limit for Para-Athletes has been relaxed to 50 years, applicants must be native to Tamil Nadu, Hindustan Times reports.

Candidates who won medals and performed well at the Olympics or other international-level contests on or after January 1, 2018, will be considered for the position under this plan, according to the statement.

Achievers and sportspersons in National Level competitions such as National Games and championships held by a National Sports Federation certified by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports are also eligible to apply.