OpenAI to transform Indian Education with 5,00,000 FREE ChatGPT licenses

OpenAI is set to distribute 5,00,000 free ChatGPT licenses to students and educators in India over the next six months. In partnership with the Ministry of Education, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the ARISE school network, this initiative is one of the largest AI-focused educational rollouts in the country.

Distribution channels for licenses

The licenses will be allocated through three streams:

Government schools: The Ministry of Education will provide access to teachers in classes 1-12, enabling AI integration in teaching.

Technical Institutes: AICTE will distribute licenses to engineering and tech students across institutes, offering hands-on AI experience.

ARISE Schools: K-12 educators in ARISE member schools will use licenses to embed ChatGPT in daily learning activities.

OpenAI Learning Accelerator

The OpenAI Learning Accelerator, designed specifically for India, promotes AI as a learning companion to enhance digital skills, critical thinking, and classroom engagement. It prioritises meaningful AI use over rote applications, fostering innovative educational practices.

Partnering with MeitY, OpenAI is launching the OpenAI Academy to improve AI literacy nationwide, supporting the government’s digital-first skill-building efforts for young learners.

OpenAI will open its first India office in New Delhi in 2025 and has introduced a ChatGPT Go subscription plan at Rs 399/month, making its tools more accessible to Indian users.