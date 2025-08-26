Lucknow celebrates its space pioneer: Scholarship announced after Shubhanshu Shukla

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS), returned to Lucknow on August 25, 2025, to a heartfelt reception from the public and his alma mater, celebrating his historic contribution to India’s space program, according to Times Now.

Uttar Pradesh government’s recognition

At a special ceremony at Lok Bhawan, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, joined by Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, honored Shukla for his groundbreaking achievement, a moment of immense pride for Uttar Pradesh and India.

Chief Minister’s remarks

CM Yogi Adityanath expressed pride in Shukla’s accomplishment and said, “After nearly four decades, an Indian has gone to space and being a native of Lucknow, Shubhanshu has made us all proud.”

He highlighted discussions with Shukla and ISRO Chairman V Narayanan on using space technology to address climate change and aid farmers.

Scholarship for aspiring space scientists

The CM announced a scholarship named after Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to support students pursuing space technology education. “We now have several institutions in UP offering degree courses in space technology, a development that was absent just four years ago,” he said, underscoring the state’s commitment to advancing space studies.

Shukla’s vision for India’s space future

Group Captain Shukla emphasised ISRO’s growing prominence, stating, “In the future, people will not just talk about NASA but about ISRO. Our scientists prepared seven experiments, which were successfully conducted at the ISS.”

He added, “This is the first time Indian scientists are conducting research in microgravity and we must continue this momentum,” urging sustained progress in space research.