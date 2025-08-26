India’s gaming industry reels as 2025 bill bans real-money gaming

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, enacted on August 22, 2025, has outlawed real-money gaming across India. This has compelled major platforms like MPL, My11Circle, WinZO, Zupee, PokerBaazi, and Dream11 to cease all real-money operations, according to a report by Times Now.

A pressing question for users concerns funds in their gaming wallets. Platforms have clarified that while new deposits are barred, existing balances are secure and fully withdrawable. Companies like MPL, Zupee, and PokerBaazi remain committed to ensuring seamless access to user funds amidst the ban.

The ban has eradicated a sector generating over 85% of India’s online gaming revenue. Giants like Dream11 face potential closure, as the law offers no legal means to sustain real-money operations. Penalties, including fines up to Rs 2 crore and five-year jail terms, have enforced strict compliance.

Some platforms, like Zupee, plan to pivot to free-to-play games, eliminating real-money features to comply with the law. This shift, driven by the threat of severe penalties, aims to keep platforms operational but significantly reduces their revenue potential.

According to an official release by the Press Information Bureau, The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, enacted by Parliament on August 21, 2025, represents a pivotal effort to protect citizens from the dangers of real-money online gaming while fostering a regulated environment for other online games.

The bill aims to combat addiction, financial devastation, and social harm caused by predatory gaming platforms that lure users with false promises of easy riches, prioritising the well-being of individuals and families.