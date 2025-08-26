IIM Raipur concludes Leadership Summit 2025; features industry leaders

The Indian Institute of Management, Raipur (IIM Raipur) recently wrapped up its flagship event, the Leadership Summit 2025.

The conclave was attended by a prominent group of Chief Experience Officers (CXOs), policymakers, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders under the theme "The CXO Compass: Navigating Beyond Boundaries to Build Future Ready Organisations."

The two-day summit featured six panel discussions that delved into various aspects of leadership, stated an official press release by IIM Raipur.

The first day included discussions about the growing characteristics that distinguish successful CXOs, the importance of people-first methods in building high-performance organisations, and the challenges of accepting disruptors in a quickly changing business environment.

The second day focused on leadership in the context of global geopolitics, the delicate balance of thinking internationally while acting locally, and how the combination of technology and human potential will shape organisational futures.

Talking about the importance of the event, Prof Sanjeev Prashar, Director-in-Charge, IIM Raipur, stated, “It is an extraordinary confluence of ideas, experiences, and perspectives from across industries. True leadership lies beyond authority; it’s about distributive leadership built on sensing, relating, visioning, and inventing, where responsibility is shared, strengths are complemented, and where the journey is collective."

He added that the conclave was aligned with the larger leadership ethos embraced by IIM Raipur: one that doesn't confine it to authority or position, but focuses on vision, adaptability, and purpose.

"This summit reaffirmed the fact that future-ready organisations will be built not only on technology and innovation but also on people-centric values, inclusivity, and resilience," Prof Prashar added.

The inaugural session featured the Chief Guest, Sandeep Singh, Managing Director, Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery & Executive Officer, Hitachi Construction Machinery Japan.

Singh underscored the significance of innovation, customer-centricity, and sustainability in building tomorrow’s organizations.

Deepika Rajor, HR Business Partner Global Functions & Strategic Projects, PepsiCo India, who joined as the Guest of Honour, stressed the need for people-first leadership, and the critical role of nurturing human talent to create thriving organisational cultures.

Other speakers who were part of the summit include Krishan Mishra, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), FPSB India; Pranjal Kamra, Founder & CEO, Finology; Ashish Kapoor, Head – Strategy & Growth, Mahindra Teqo; Dr Prakash, Partner at ZS Associates; Preeti Ahuja, Global Chief People Officer, Husk Power; Seema Ghosh, Strategic Business Unit Head, Sun Pharma; Prem Singh, IAS (Retd.); Joy Abraham, Global Accounts Director, YASH Technologies; Kiran Khapre, CHRO, Kirloskar Oil Engines; and Niket Gupta, Head of Talent Acquisition, Myntra, among several other industry leaders.