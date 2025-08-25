Union Education Minister unveils 25-year growth plan for IITs at 56th council meet

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan presided over the 56th IIT Council meeting, where he presented a detailed 25-year strategy for modernising the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The plan aims to make these institutions more inclusive, research-driven, and responsive to the needs of the twenty-first century. The ultimate goal is for IITs to become key drivers of India's scientific and socio-economic growth by 2047, the 100th anniversary of India’s independence.

Pradhan referred to the IITs as the "crowning jewels of our higher education system," emphasising their strategic importance in achieving national goals and fostering cross-disciplinary innovation, India Today reports.

“The IITs will be central to achieving India’s long-term strategic goals. The next 25 years will determine how these prestigious institutions lead not just in engineering and technology, but in solving societal challenges,” Pradhan said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) after the meeting.

The 25-year plan focuses on increasing diversity by providing more opportunities for students from underrepresented socio-economic groups and expanding research capabilities on IIT campuses.

The council also examined ways to improve international cooperation, strengthen industry relationships, and promote transdisciplinary research among IITs. Officials stated that there will be a stronger emphasis on innovation-led entrepreneurship and more opportunities for students from varied socio-economic backgrounds.

The vision document reviewed at the meeting envisions IITs as critical enablers of India's leadership in frontier technologies ranging from artificial intelligence and quantum computing to clean energy and sustainable infrastructure.

The minister linked this vision to earlier higher education reforms, such as the establishment of new IIMs, emphasising the government's efforts to build world-class institutions across disciplines.