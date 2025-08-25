North Kashmir doctors protest against attack on medical employees & doctors

The incident occurred on Sunday, August 24, when a group of offenders allegedly attacked the medical staff inside CHC Kralgund after a patient with a hand injury was brought to the facility by family members.

The assault has sparked widespread outrage among the medical community, prompting demonstrations at both CHC Kralgund, and Sub District Hospital (SDH) Langate.

Ongoing protest

Healthcare workers gathered with placards and raised slogans condemning the attack, expressing deep concerns about the deteriorating safety conditions for medical professionals.

The protesters said that such violent incidents create an atmosphere of fear that severely hampers their ability to provide quality patient care.

"Doctors cannot work under constant threat. If hospitals become unsafe, it will directly impact public health services," declared one of the protesting doctors during the demonstrations.

The protests caused significant disruption to normal operations at the affected health facilities for several hours.

However, the healthcare workers eventually resumed their duties while issuing a stern warning that they may escalate their protest if adequate security safeguards are not promptly implemented by the authorities.

Demands and police action

The agitated medical staff has put forward clear demands to the authorities, calling for comprehensive security arrangements at healthcare facilities and the implementation of strict protective measures for medical professionals. They have also insisted on exemplary punishment for the accused to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

Police response has been swift, with two individuals already arrested in connection with the assault. Law enforcement officials have confirmed that both accused have previous criminal records and emphasised their zero-tolerance policy toward violence against healthcare workers.

Legal proceedings against the arrested individuals are currently in progress.