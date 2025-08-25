Last call for AP OAMDC 2025: First round registration window closes tomorrow

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has issued a final reminder for students seeking admission through the AP OAMDC (Online Admissions into Multi-Disciplinary Colleges) counselling process. The Phase 1 registration deadline is set for August 26, 2025, with applications being accepted through the official portal at oamdc.ucanapply.com.

The counselling timeline will start swiftly after registration closes. Special Category Verification is scheduled for August 25-26, 2025, while the Web Options exercise period extends from August 24-28, 2025. Students will have an opportunity to modify their choices on August 29, 2025, before seat allotment results are announced on August 31, 2025. Academic sessions are scheduled to commence on September 1, 2025.

Eligibility and fee structure

Students who have successfully completed their intermediate education from the AP Board of Intermediate or other recognised boards are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

The fee structure varies by category: General category candidates must pay Rs. 400, while Backward Classes candidates are charged Rs. 300, and Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) students pay Rs. 200. Payment options include credit cards, UPI, debit cards, and net banking through the official website's payment gateway.

Application process steps:

Visit the official website at oamdc.ucanapply.com

Click on the "New Registration" link to start the process

Enter all required personal details and submit the information

Click "Register" after providing necessary details

Complete the application form thoroughly

Upload all required documents

Pay the application fee online

Verify all details provided in the application

Submit the final application form

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference

Students are encouraged to visit the official APSCHE website for additional information and updates regarding the counselling process.