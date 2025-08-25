Kerala’s Unnathi Scholarship opening doors to underprivileged students

For 24-year-old Abhi Kiran, a youngster from Kerala, every step towards his dream of studying abroad felt weighed down by his family’s struggles. The son of a taxi driver, he grew up knowing that higher education overseas was a privilege far beyond his reach. With the family property already mortgaged, even the thought of taking a loan seemed improbable. It took the state government’s ‘Unnathi’ scholarship programme to turn his despair into hope and open a door he believed would stay forever closed.

“After my bachelor’s in chemistry, this scholarship gave me the chance to pursue a master’s in environmental science and management in the United Kingdom. This opened the path for me to secure a job recently. Without this support, higher studies would have been unthinkable. Today, I am in a position to support my family. This scholarship can truly change the lives of students from underprivileged backgrounds and bring hope to their families,” Abhi told The New Indian Express.

Abhi is one of 1,000 students from the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities who, since the launch of the state’s merit-based Unnathi Scholarship for Overseas Studies in 2023, have benefited from the programme. According to officials, most of the selected students received around Rs 25 lakh each, making Unnathi one of the most substantial scholarships offered in the country, The New Indian Express reports.

For many, the scheme has been life-changing. The scholarship was nothing short of a turning point for Erattupetta native Neethu Chandra. A botany graduate who had spent years preparing for the civil services, she was uncertain of her future until she applied for the scholarship.

“My mother is a government clerk, and my father a contract employee. I received nearly Rs 22 lakh as scholarship, which enabled me to complete my MBA in the UK. Without it, pursuing higher education abroad would have been impossible for my family. Today, I am employed with the UK’s health department. This support not only made foreign education a reality for me but also transformed my life and gave me the strength to support my family,” the 29-year-old told The New Indian Express.

Requesting anonymity due to personal reasons, another beneficiary—the daughter of a street vendor who is now settled in Australia—recounted to The New Indian Express how the programme helped her escape crippling debt.

“After completing my degree, my family pressured me to get married, but I chose a different path. I left home and started working as a food delivery worker in Kochi, hoping my small savings would help me pursue higher studies. However, even basic accommodation was a struggle, and banks refused loans that would only push families like mine into debt. What the marginalised truly need are scholarships, not loans. This scholarship changed my life and gave me hope,” she said.

Minister for Welfare of SCs, STs and Backward Classes OR Kelu, said the scheme’s success highlights the value of targeted government support.

“We are glad that so many students from disadvantaged backgrounds have been able to pursue world-class education. The scholarship is not just about individual success; it is about giving families and communities a chance to progress. We are also collecting feedback from beneficiaries to design more schemes that address their real needs,” he told The New Indian Express.

For recipients, the Unnathi initiative has been more than financial aid. It has opened doors once thought closed, breaking social and economic barriers and proving how a single opportunity can bring lasting change.