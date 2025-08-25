IIT Guwahati to open GATE 2026 registration from August 28. DETAILS here!

According to a report by India Today, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 registration process is set to commence on Thursday, August 28, 2025. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, serving as this year's organising institute, has already published the official brochure detailing comprehensive information about eligibility requirements, examination venues, and approved subject combinations.

The national-level entrance examination serves multiple purposes for engineering and science graduates, including postgraduate admissions, direct doctoral program entry, and recruitment opportunities in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

Candidates can complete their registration through the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

GATE has evolved into a crucial assessment tool, with its significance extending beyond Indian borders as several international universities now recognise GATE scores for admissions. The examination's growing importance is reflected in the increasing adoption by PSUs and overseas institutions for their selection processes.

Key registration timeline

The examination authorities have established a structured timeline for the entire process:

· Registration opens: Monday, August 28, 2025

· Regular registration deadline: Thursday, September 28, 2025

· Extended registration closes: Monday, October 9, 2025 (with late fee)

· Examination dates: February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026 (Saturdays and Sundays)

· Results declaration: Thursday, March 19, 2026

2026 exam updates

The organising committee has introduced modifications to the two-paper combination options for candidates planning to attempt multiple subjects. Additionally, eligibility criteria have been refined with clearer guidelines for students holding degrees from international institutions.

Who can apply?

The eligibility framework accommodates diverse academic backgrounds:

General requirements: Students in their third year or beyond of undergraduate programs, or graduates with government-approved degrees in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities qualify for the examination.

Professional society exams: Candidates with certifications from professional societies recognised by Ministry of Education (MoE)/All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)/University Grants Commission (UGC)/Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as equivalent to standard undergraduate qualifications like BE, BTech, or BArch are eligible.

International degree holders: Graduates with a minimum three-year Bachelor's degree in relevant fields from foreign universities can also participate.

Documents requirements

Applicants must submit specific documents during registration, including a recent photograph and signature per specifications, valid photo identification, and category certificates for Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates where applicable. Person with Disabilities (PwD)/Unique Disability ID (UDID) certificates and dyslexic certificates are required for relevant candidates, along with other applicable documentation.

Examination centers

The test will be administered across eight zones managed by different IITs and IISc Bengaluru, including zones coordinated by IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee. Candidates may select up to three cities within the same GATE zone, though the organising institute retains authority to modify center allocations as needed.

Exam and fee

Participants can opt for single or dual papers, with the second paper selected from approved combinations. The primary paper selection takes precedence, and examination centers for different papers may vary within the same city due to scheduling considerations.

The examination spans four days with morning sessions from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon sessions from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Application fees are set at Rs 1,000 per paper during regular registration and Rs 1,500 during extended registration for Female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates. Other applicants pay Rs 2,000 per paper for both regular and extended periods.