ICSI June 2025 results to drop today: Professional at 11 am, Executive at 2 pm

According to a report by NDTV, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has set August 25, 2025, as the official date for releasing Company Secretary (CS) Professional and Executive Programme results from the June 2025 examination session.

Candidates can access their scorecards through the official portal icsi.edu once results go live.

The CS Professional Programme results covering both Syllabus 2017 and 2022 will be available from 11:00 am, while CS Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) results will follow at 2:00 pm. Students will have access to detailed subject-wise performance data alongside their main scorecard.

Digital vs physical results

The result release system varies by programme level. Executive Programme candidates will receive their e-Result-cum-Marks Statement digitally through the official website immediately after result declaration, with no physical copies being distributed.

Professional Programme students, however, will receive hard copies of their marks statements via registered postal addresses. If postal delivery doesn't occur within 30 days, candidates should contact exam@icsi.edu with their details.

Upcoming exams

The December 2025 examination cycle is scheduled from December 22-29, covering both the CS Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022) and CS Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022). Registration opens August 26, 2025, with candidates advised to complete applications promptly to avoid penalty fees.

Steps to access your results

· To check results, students should visit icsi.edu

· Locate the 'ICSI CS June 2025 Result' link on the homepage

· Input their roll number and registration credentials

· Submit the information

· View the result that appears on the screen

· Download scorecard for record-keeping.

Next steps for candidates

Students should safely keep their result documents for future applications and reference purposes. Those planning December 2025 attempts should begin preparation immediately, while staying updated through the official ICSI website for the latest announcements and notifications.