GATE 2026 registration POSTPONED: Here’s the new date

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati is expected to begin registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 on August 28. Interested applicants can apply for the exam at gate2026.iitg.ac.in , IIT Guwahati's official website for GATE 2026.

This year's national entrance exam will be hosted by IIT Guwahati. Prior to registration, the institute distributed an information brochure that included information on eligibility, examination cities, and authorised two-paper combinations.

The registration, which was expected to commence today, August 25, will instead begin on August 28. The last date of registration is September 28, 2025, following which, candidates must pay a late fee by October 9.

GATE 2026 is expected to be conducted in two stages — Stage 1 from February 7 to 8, 2026, and Stage 2 from February 14 to 15, 2026. The results are expected to be released in March, 2026.

Here’s how candidates can register:

Visit the official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in. On the homepage, select "Application Portal". Fill up your personal, academic, and other information. Submit the required documentation. Your application will be submitted successfully.

Students in their third year or higher of any undergraduate programme, as well as those with a government-recognised degree in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, the arts, or the humanities, are eligible to take the exam.

A few improvements are made annually to improve the registration and testing procedures. The following are the primary highlights for GATE 2026: