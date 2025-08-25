Ex-CRPF boss Anish Dayal Singh takes charge as India's New Deputy NSA

The Government of India has appointed Anish Dayal Singh, a senior Indian Police Service officer, to serve as the nation's new Deputy National Security Adviser (Dy NSA), reported Telegraph India.

As per reports, the appointment is a part of the government’s strategic positioning for emerging security challenges.

With more than 30 years of intelligence and counter-terrorism expertise, Singh steps into this pivotal security position at a critical juncture for India's national defense strategy.

Singh's distinguished career includes commanding several of India's premier security organizations. He has served as Director General of both the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), while simultaneously holding additional responsibilities for the National Security Guard (NSG).

His tenure as Special Director at the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has provided him with comprehensive operational knowledge of domestic security and border management challenges.

In this strategic appointment, Singh will collaborate directly with the National Security Adviser to deliver tactical guidance on both emerging and persistent security threats.

His specialised knowledge in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations is anticipated to influence policy development during a period when India confronts complex challenges, including terrorism, insurgency movements, and growing cybersecurity vulnerabilities that are rapidly increasing in this digital era.

A key aspect of Singh's mandate will involve coordinating between the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) to enhance intelligence sharing and integration across India's security agencies.

Government officials have indicated that Singh's operational leadership and extensive field experience will be extremely helpful in reinforcing India's comprehensive national security framework.