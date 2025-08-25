CBSE to conduct parenting workshops? Here’s what they’re all about

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct a series of offline parenting workshops, with the goal of enhancing the collaboration between parents and schools to promote children's overall well-being.

These workshops, scheduled from September 4 to September 18, 2025, expand on the CBSE Parenting Calendar 2025-26, which was released earlier this year, and follow orientation sessions in May and June, News18 reports.

The workshops will be held in select CBSE-affiliated schools in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Siliguri, Ludhiana, and Indore. Each session will be from 10 am to 2 pm, with participants asked to arrive by 9:30 am.

Due to limited seats, registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis via the links provided in the official circular. Selected attendees will get confirmation emails before the workshop.

These interactive seminars seek to provide parents with practical techniques for meeting their children's academic, social, and emotional requirements.

Promoting healthy parenting practices, boosting digital well-being, developing resilience, and establishing supportive learning environments at home and school are all important areas of focus.

The workshops also provide a forum for shared learning and collaboration among parents, principals, and counsellors, allowing schools to effectively implement the Parenting Calendar.

CBSE hopes to encourage active participation in children's holistic development by directly engaging parents and providing families with skills to handle today's educational and social problems.