Are you a doom scroller? Then this job by Mumbai-based CEO Viraj Sheth might be the best fit

A Mumbai-based entertainment company has posted what many would consider the ultimate dream job – getting paid to doom-scroll on social media.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Viraj Sheth, co-founder and CEO of Monk Entertainment, announced the unusual vacancy that has captured social media's attention.

The company is actively recruiting a "doom-scroller", someone who spends excessive time consuming content on screens, particularly social media platforms. While the term originally described people who obsessively read negative news, it now refers to anyone caught in the endless loop of social media algorithms.

Unconventional job requirements

Sheth outlined the position on LinkedIn and Instagram Stories, describing the role as "Doom-scroll and be aware about the latest in the creator world." The qualifications are as unique as they sound.

Candidates must spend a minimum of six hours daily scrolling through platforms such as, Instagram and YouTube, with screenshot evidence required to prove their dedication. The role demands someone "obsessed with creators and creator culture" who stays updated on every emerging content creator.

Given Reddit's influence on current social media narratives, applicants must actively consume the platform's 'InstaCelebsGossip' community as regularly as reading the morning news. Additionally, fluency in both Hindi and English is essential, along with Microsoft Excel proficiency.

This full-time Mumbai-based position comes with what Sheth describes as "very competitive" compensation, though he hasn't disclosed specific salary figures.