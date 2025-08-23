WB NEET UG 2025: Seat allotment today as Round 1 counselling rescheduled

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has released a revised schedule for Round 1 of West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (WB NEET UG) Counselling 2025. According to the official notice, seat allotment results for the first round will now be declared today, August 23, after 11.00 am.

Admission process suspended earlier

Earlier, WBMCC had suspended the admission process for NEET UG 2025 Round 1 MBBS and BDS courses “till further order.”

The suspension came soon after the release of the revised provisional state merit list for the 85 per cent state quota seats, which included 11,178 candidates. However, no reason for the suspension was mentioned in the notice, reported Telegraph.

Revised schedule for reporting

The Round 1 seat allotment result, initially scheduled for August 20, was delayed due to the suspension. As per the revised timeline, reporting and admission for selected candidates will be conducted on August 23, 25, and 26.

The Committee also clarified that while Round 1 has been rescheduled, counselling from Round 2 onwards will continue as per the previously announced dates.

Candidates are advised to keep tabs on the official website regularly for updates, as no individual communication will be sent.

For more details, candidates can visit the official WBMCC website at wbmcc.nic.in