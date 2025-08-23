TikTok back in India? Reports indicate some users able to access official website

TikTok, the video-making platform, appears to be returning to India, with some users alleging that they were able to access the website for the first time in five years.

TikTok, a Chinese video-making app, was prohibited by the Indian government in 2020 due to security concerns resulting from conflicts with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) near the Galwan border. However, on Friday, August 22, several users stated that the website had suddenly become accessible to them, according to various accounts.

The app is still not accessible in the Play Store, according to Financial Express.

In June 2020, the Union Government blocked 59 applications, stating that there was sufficient evidence to show that they were "engaged in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state, and public order."

The Ministry of Information Technology used its authority under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, together with the appropriate provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking Access to Information by the Public) Rules 2009, to restrict 59 applications.

Among the apps on the list were TikTok, Shareit, Kwai, UC Browser, UC News, Vigo Video, Baidu Map, Clash of Kings, and DU Battery Saver.

Interestingly, this development comes at a time when India and China are improving their relations, particularly after the United States of America President Donald Trump placed tariffs on both nations.