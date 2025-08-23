Telangana introduces new policy to regulate engineering college fees

Following long discussions, meetings, and analysis of the current state of engineering education, the Telangana government has developed a new fee policy targeted at improving its quality and affordability.

Under this policy, the government will fix the fee rates for private engineering and vocational colleges every three years. According to News18, a fee hike was initially scheduled for this year, but it has been postponed until next year to allow for the implementation of the new policy.

A high-level committee, led by Telangana Council of Higher Education President Acharya Balakishta Reddy, was created and provided a thorough report. Based on this report, Education Secretary Yogitha Rana formally announced the new guidelines on Thursday, August 21.

Previously, fees were based primarily on the colleges' operational expenditures and audit reports. Fees will now be finalised based on six essential factors, ensuring that the Fee Regulatory Commission (FRC) scrutinises and adjusts the prices proposed by colleges as needed. This will increase control over college management while still being fair to students and parents.

The fundamental goal of this new policy is to improve the quality of engineering education. The FRC will shift its attention from personnel credentials and infrastructure to educational standards for kids.

Student attendance, academic achievement, campus placements, and post-graduation career chances will all play an important role. Colleges will now have to demonstrate that students advance in their jobs once they graduate.