SBI Foundation opens special applications for Youth for India fellowship 2025. See DETAILS

The State Bank of India (SBI) Foundation—the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the State Bank Group, has launched a special drive for applications to the 13th batch of its flagship SBI Youth for India (YFI) Fellowship. The programme will begin in October 2025, with applications open until September 11, 2025.

Fellowship details

The SBI YFI Fellowship is a 13-month fully funded programme that enables young graduates and professionals to work at the grassroots level.

Fellows will collaborate with rural communities in partnership with 13 reputed non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Work will span across 12 thematic areas such as health, education, rural livelihoods, women’s empowerment, environmental sustainability, water, alternate energy, traditional crafts, social entrepreneurship, and food security.

As part of this special drive, applications are open to SBI employees, Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), and citizens of Nepal and Bhutan.

Eligible candidates must be between 21 and 32 years of age as of October 6, 2025.

Selected fellows will report at SWRC (Barefoot College), Tilonia, Rajasthan, on October 4 for orientation.

Empowering young minds

Sanjay Prakash, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SBI Foundation, said, “The SBI Youth for India Fellowship reflects our commitment to empowering young minds with the exposure and empathy required to address rural challenges.”

Since its launch in 2011, the fellowship has built an alumni network of 640 fellows, impacting over 150,000 lives in more than 250 villages across 21 states.

Nearly 70 per cent of fellows continue to work in the development sector, while many pursue higher studies or social ventures.

Applications can be submitted at apply.youthforindia.org.