Patliputra University UG Sem 2 admit cards OUT: Download here

Patliputra University, Patna, Bihar issued admit cards for the undergraduate second semester exams on Saturday, August 23, 2025. Students appearing for the examinations can get their hall tickets from the official website, ppuponline.in .

Candidates must input their exam form number and date of birth to download their hall tickets.

According to a notice issued by Prof (Dr) Manoj Kumar, controller of examinations, if candidates find an error in the admit card, they should attach a photocopy of the downloaded admit card & examination form to their application and submit it to the University's Help Desk Counter by August 26, 2025, 1 PM.

Candidates should also include their mobile number in the application. They can get their UG second semester admit cards by following the instructions listed below:

Visit Patliputra University's official website, ppuponline.in . On the home page, choose the link to get the UG 2nd Semester Admit Card 2025. On the next page, enter your login information and click submit. Check the admit card that is displayed on the screen. Verify the information on the admit card and download it. Keep a printout of the admit card for future use.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Patliputra University.