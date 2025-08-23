NMC’s move to increase MBBS seats delays NEET UG Round 2 counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that the second round of National Eligibility and Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 counselling will tentatively begin on Friday, August 29, 2025.

The decision comes after the National Medical Commission (NMC) informed MCC that the process of approving additional MBBS seats for the upcoming academic session is still underway.

Revised schedule awaited

According to the official notice, the extension aims to include newly authorised MBBS seats in Round 2 counselling. MCC clarified that the revised schedule will be published shortly. The first round of NEET UG counselling has already concluded, while the second round was earlier expected to commence on August 25, 2025.

Seat expansion underway

As reported by Medical Dialogues, NMC President Dr Abhijat Sheth said that India is likely to see an addition of around 8,000 MBBS and postgraduate (PG) seats this year.

Inspections of medical colleges are in progress, following delays caused by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged corruption at NMC and the Health Ministry.

“We expect an increase of roughly around 8,000 seats (UG and PG seats combined) based on the number of applications we have received in this academic year,” Dr Sheth said.

At present, India has 1,18,098 UG medical seats; 59,782 in government colleges and 58,316 in private colleges. The number of PG seats stands at 53,960, including 30,029 in government institutions and 23,931 in private ones.